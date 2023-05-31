Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling Deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Wednesday he will vote against the debt ceiling deal once it reaches the Senate.

In a statement, Sanders cited “savage cuts to programs that working families, the children, the sick, the elderly, and the poor desperately need" as reasons for his opposition to the bill negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Sanders, however, said the agreement will “prevent an economic catastrophe.”

Sanders, the first senator who caucuses with the Democrats to publicly oppose the deal, joins several progressives in the House in voicing criticism of the legislation.