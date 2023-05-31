The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling Deal

    The Vermont senator joins several House progressives in criticizing the bill

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Wednesday he will vote against the debt ceiling deal once it reaches the Senate.

    In a statement, Sanders cited “savage cuts to programs that working families, the children, the sick, the elderly, and the poor desperately need" as reasons for his opposition to the bill negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

    Sanders, however, said the agreement will “prevent an economic catastrophe.”

    Read More

    Sanders, the first senator who caucuses with the Democrats to publicly oppose the deal, joins several progressives in the House in voicing criticism of the legislation.

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.