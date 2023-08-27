Bernie Sanders Calls for ‘Progressive Community’ to Back Joe Biden After ‘Good Friend’ Cornel West Criticizes 2024 Endorsement

Bernie Sanders urged the "entire progressive community" to rally behind Joe Biden in 2024 after his own endorsement of the president was criticized by Green Party candidate Cornel West.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Sanders said he fully supports Biden's reelection bid, though he acknowledged the working class is struggling economically.

The former presidential hopeful called for Democrats to more strongly target "corporate greed."

Host Dana Bash at one point played a clip of third-party candidate West blasting Sanders' endorsement of Biden, specifically citing the economy.

"My reaction is it's certainly not the best economy we can create," Sanders said in response to West, whom he described as a "good friend." West backed Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Bernie Sanders speaks to the media outside of the White House Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The progressive Vermont senator called for a minimum wage increase, more affordable housing investments and guaranteed health care.

He also said there are larger issues at play in 2024.

"In these really, very difficult times where there is a real question whether democracy is going to remain in the United States of America," Sanders said. "Donald Trump is not somebody who believes in democracy ... I think we have got to bring the entire progressive community to defeat Trump or whoever the Republican nominee will be [and] support Biden."