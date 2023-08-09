Beneath Donald Trump’s Online Attacks and the Chaos, a Finely Tuned Machine Clears a Path for Re-Election

Former President Donald Trump has long been a bellicose politician. But he’s cranked up the volume (and the baseless accusations) louder than ever since he was criminally charged with attempting to subvert his 2020 election loss.

He’s called one prosecutor a “degenerate,” baselessly accused another of sleeping with a gang member, promised to reinstate public executions and dined with a white nationalist - and it’s not even Labor Day yet.

But hidden behind the increasingly belligerent rhetoric from the former president is a deceptively cool and competent campaign that is vastly more professional than in 2016 and 2020. A close cadre of staff, advisers and lawyers around Trump have built a juggernaut akin to the George W. Bush or Reagan re-election campaigns, pulling the levers of the GOP he firmly controls and arranging campaign stops festooned with Secret Service protection more akin to the former president he is than the wild reality-TV billionaire he ran as eight years ago.

Facing a criminal trial for attempting to overthrow his 2020 election loss, Trump wailed and gnashed his teeth and issued vague threats against the judicial system. But his legal team met the 5 p.m. deadline Monday to file a motion opposing the protective order sought in response to those threats.

He continued his rhetorical attacks in a campaign rally in New Hampshire Tuesday. But he stuck to the TelePrompter as he has throughout his third race for the White House, and kept his speech under 90 minutes, his new standard that has replaced the wild and raucous campaign rallies which carried him to the White House eight years ago.

“He’s running an industry standard campaign,” one longtime adviser told The Messenger. “Trump has the best political team around him he’s had in his entire life.”

And for it all, Trump commands the strongest lead of any modern candidate not already an incumbent, running in a primary in modern history.

A criminal case alleging he hid payments to hide an affair with a pornstar boosted his standing among Republican populist voters, a federal case alleging he absconded from the White House with highly sensitive military and national defense documents only cemented that popular support.

His charging and arrest for attempting to subvert the 2020 election loss didn’t change his standing at all.

Meanwhile, his close-knit campaign team directing his third run, has been working the country to rewrite GOP nominating rules to help clear his path. Veteran Republican operatives Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Brian Jack and pollster Tony Fabrizio form the core of his braintrust and have been working steadily without much internal drama together for months now.

And at the center of it all is Trump himself, now a seasoned politician and former president, with close to a decade ensconced in politics matched with his decades of experience working the media to his benefit.

Will he appear on the debate stage during this primary season? Maybe, maybe not. But his teasing around the question has emerged as a central storyline in the 2024 primary, to the point that Fox News executives – who not long ago kept him off the airwaves – met him for dinner to try and convince him to appear on stage at the debate they’re hosting.

“This is all Trump, he’s calling the shots,” said one Republican close to the former president’s campaign.

When Trump launched his campaign under the cloud of a third consecutive string of losses tied to candidates who pushed his 2020 election lie, one of Trump’s most prolific supporters, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told an AP reporter he couldn’t make the flight to South Florida because he was busy in the Capitol.

But then-Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R.-N.C., who was with Gaetz at the Capitol that afternoon, managed to make it to Mar-a-Lago for the launch and was the only House member there.

Almost a year later, Trump’s team, led by Jack, his former White House political director and an expert in congressional districts, has secured an overwhelming number of endorsements from House Republicans.

It is a far cry from his 2016 race, which was pockmarked with staff in-fighting, jockeying for his ear and the sheer dominance of his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. And his failed 2020 re-election bid, in the middle of the pandemic, saw his one-time campaign manager — Brad Parscale, a close friend of his eldest children — first sidelined, and later fatefully tackled by Florida police amid a report he might try to kill himself.

In this race, it’s his chief Republican opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who has been beset by campaign woes — undergoing a series of shakeups, including firing a once-vaunted Republican operative who produced a video with imagery of goose-stepping Nazi soldiers and layered his first campaign manager with his chief of staff from the governor’s office.

A Trump spokesman did not return requests for comment for this piece. But current advisers and veterans of the Trump White House and his previous campaigns have repeated the same mantra: this is the best operating campaign he’s ever had, and he’s the most off the rails he’s ever been.

That dichotomy will be on display when he returns to work the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair this weekend.

Eight years ago he had to bring a helicopter to the iconic campaign stop and defend his attacks against former Sen. John McCain and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly. This time he’s returning after fighting the state’s popular Republican governor and snubbing a powerful Christian right group there – and he’s counterprogramming his stop to steal the limelight from Pence and DeSantis who will be there at the same time.