Barricades Go Up Around Fulton County Courthouse Amid Possible Trump Indictment

Barricades have been set up around the courthouse in Fulton Country, Georgia as District Attorney Fani Willis investigates former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

A video posted on Twitter by New Yorker writer Charles Bethea showed the recently erected orange barricades around the courthouse at which Trump will most likely be arraigned, if he is indeed charged.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama/Getty Images

NBC News reported that the barriers went up Wednesday.

The barriers could signal an impending third indictment for the former president. Willis has hinted at an August timeline for potential charges against Trump and told law enforcement officials earlier this year the courthouse will need to be secured July 31 to Aug. 18 in the event of possible indictments.