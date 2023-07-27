Barricades Go Up Around Fulton County Courthouse Amid Possible Trump Indictment
District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled an August timeline for any potential charges
Barricades have been set up around the courthouse in Fulton Country, Georgia as District Attorney Fani Willis investigates former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
A video posted on Twitter by New Yorker writer Charles Bethea showed the recently erected orange barricades around the courthouse at which Trump will most likely be arraigned, if he is indeed charged.
- Fulton County Prosecutors Setting Up Racketeering Charges in Trump Probe
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Georgia’s State Election Board Will Not Take Over Running Elections in Fulton County
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
NBC News reported that the barriers went up Wednesday.
The barriers could signal an impending third indictment for the former president. Willis has hinted at an August timeline for potential charges against Trump and told law enforcement officials earlier this year the courthouse will need to be secured July 31 to Aug. 18 in the event of possible indictments.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics