Barr Says He Would Testify In Jan. 6 Case If Asked - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Barr Says He Would Testify In Jan. 6 Case If Asked

Barr also said the former president is facing consequences that are 'entirely of his own making'

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Barr did not answer whether he was interviewed by the special counsel. Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

While appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, ex-Attorney General Bill Barr said he is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump in the case related to Trump’s attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.  

“If they called me in as a witness, of course I would testify,” Barr said. 

Barr declined to answer whether he was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith. 

The former president is facing four charges in Washington, D.C. for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. The first pre-trial hearing in the case has been set for Aug. 28.

Read More

In Florida, where Trump is facing an additional 40 charges in a classified documents case, Barr said the former president is facing consequences that are “entirely of his own making,” adding that Trump had “no right” to keep the classified documents found in his home at Mar-a-Lago. 

“This is not a circumstance where he is the victim or where there is government overreach,” Barr said. 

Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday before a magistrate judge in Fort Pierce in the case. He has already said he'll plead not guilty and has waived his right to be in attendance for the hearing.

The former president is facing additional charges in New York, where a jury trial is set to begin in March 2024. Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.


Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.