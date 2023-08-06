Barr Says He Would Testify In Jan. 6 Case If Asked

While appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, ex-Attorney General Bill Barr said he is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump in the case related to Trump’s attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.
“If they called me in as a witness, of course I would testify,” Barr said.
Barr declined to answer whether he was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith.
The former president is facing four charges in Washington, D.C. for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. The first pre-trial hearing in the case has been set for Aug. 28.
In Florida, where Trump is facing an additional 40 charges in a classified documents case, Barr said the former president is facing consequences that are “entirely of his own making,” adding that Trump had “no right” to keep the classified documents found in his home at Mar-a-Lago.
“This is not a circumstance where he is the victim or where there is government overreach,” Barr said.
Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday before a magistrate judge in Fort Pierce in the case. He has already said he'll plead not guilty and has waived his right to be in attendance for the hearing.
The former president is facing additional charges in New York, where a jury trial is set to begin in March 2024. Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
