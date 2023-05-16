Barack Obama Talks About Repairing Relationship with Michelle
“It sure helps to be out of the White House,” the former president quipped.
Former President Barack Obama said he worked to patch up his relationship with wife Michelle after leaving the "strange environment" of the Oval Office in an interview with CBS Mornings Tuesday.
“It sure helps to be out of the White House,” Obama quipped.
“I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal,” said Obama.
Michelle Obama revealed that she “couldn’t stand” her husband while raising their children in an interview in December 2022. She spoke about it again during an interview on CBS last month, saying: "If I fell out with him for 10, and we had a great 20 years, I'd take those odds anytime.”
“What she's told me is, 'You know, looking back, you did OK as a dad,’” Barack Obama told CBS. “And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles.”
