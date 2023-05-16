The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Barack Obama Talks About Repairing Relationship with Michelle

    “It sure helps to be out of the White House,” the former president quipped.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Former President Barack Obama said he worked to patch up his relationship with wife Michelle after leaving the "strange environment" of the Oval Office in an interview with CBS Mornings Tuesday.

    “It sure helps to be out of the White House,” Obama quipped.

    “I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal,” said Obama.

    Michelle Obama revealed that she “couldn’t stand” her husband while raising their children in an interview in December 2022. She spoke about it again during an interview on CBS last month, saying: "If I fell out with him for 10, and we had a great 20 years, I'd take those odds anytime.”

    Read More

    “What she's told me is, 'You know, looking back, you did OK as a dad,’” Barack Obama told CBS. “And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.