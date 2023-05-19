Baldwin, First Openly LGBTQ Senator, Seeks Reelection at a Perilous Time

Sen. Tammy Baldwin took a long breath and a four second pause when considering whether Republicans’ recent attacks on LGBTQ rights had changed the way she looks at her colleagues.

“Boy,” sighed the Wisconsin Democrat and first ever LGBTQ person elected to the Senate, stewing on the thought for a while longer.

Baldwin never gave a yes or no answer – “I want to make a difference on the issues that we can find common ground on and I look actively for those opportunities to find common ground,” she said – but the exchange spoke volumes about what it means to be an openly gay senator seeking reelection at a time when LGBTQ rights have become a core motivating issue for Republicans.

While LGBTQ rights are a given for many in the Democratic Party, Republican state legislatures across the country have proposed hundreds of bills looking to roll back protections for many LGBTQ Americans, especially the rights and health protections for transgender Americans. The fight has become a motivating issue for base Republican voters, putting Baldwin in a unique position as one of the most high-profile LGBTQ politicians in the country.

Baldwin, 61, said she saw herself as a “counterbalance” to some of the political rhetoric being used against LGBTQ people, especially transgender youth.

I always use the expression: If you're in the room, the conversation is with you, if you're not in the room, the conversation is about you. It is really, I think, important for me to be in the halls of power as a voice. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Whether Baldwin will be in that room for a third term will be decided next November in what is likely to be her toughest test yet. Baldwin won her first race in 2012 by over five percentage points, running just behind then-President Barack Obama, who carried Wisconsin by just under seven percentage points. She won reelection in 2018, a strong year for Democrats, by just under 11 percentage points.

But the politics of Wisconsin have see-sawed in recent years. Former President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, while President Joe Biden carried it in 2020. Two years later, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was reelected by one percentage point, while Janet Protasiewicz, the Democrat-backed state Supreme Court candidate, carried the state handily in early 2023.

When asked whether she would campaign with Biden in 2024, Baldwin promptly responded: “Oh, yes.” Baldwin has fashioned herself as a progressive champion in the Senate, but someone who is also willing to work with Republicans, even those who do not share her views on LGBTQ rights.

That includes Sen. J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican, who is cosponsoring a bill that would require items sold online to list their country of origin. Vance has indicated he would have voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. He uses the term “groomers” to describe people who want to discuss gender in schools, a term that conflates sexual orientation with sexual exploitation. And Vance responded to the Supreme Court indicating federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination by publishing a since deleted tweet that said the ruling was a “betrayal of social conservatives and traditionalists.”

Asked about Vance’s comments, Baldwin indicated she often doesn’t pay attention to what her colleagues are saying outside the Senate and that sometimes politicians have to compartmentalize their personal views in order to get any bipartisan work done.

‘You can even win converts’

Two businessmen – Eric Hovde and Scott Mayer – have flirted with the idea of challenging Baldwin, while two congressmen – Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany – have also expressed interest in a bid. Baldwin says she doesn’t spend much time thinking about who will run against her, but Republicans have identified her as a top target in 2024.

Tammy Baldwin has joined ranks with the far left to enable the failed Biden agenda at every turn. Wisconsin is a top target for us in 2024, and we are focused on recruiting a Republican candidate who can win both a primary and general election. Tate Mitchell, a spokesman for Senate Republican’s campaign arm

Baldwin’s path to victory runs through the state’s major metropolitan areas, including Milwaukee and Madison, her longtime hometown. But where Baldwin has ensured her past wins has been by closing margins in rural Wisconsin, areas that have traditionally broken with Republicans. In 2018, Baldwin carried 29 counties, while Mandela Barnes, the Democrat who lost to Johnson in 2022, only won 13.

Showing up matters. Listening still matters. And when you do that and listen to the farmers of our state… You can even win converts. Baldwin when asked about her ability to cut margins in Republican areas

When asked whether that will be different in 2024, her first campaign after election denialism has increased in the wake of Trump 2020 loss, the senator quipped, “I don't have to win them all. And I don't think I'll ever win those.”