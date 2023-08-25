Attorney for Trump’s ‘Body Man’ Claims He’s Received ‘Threatening’ Messages After Feds Revealed Info on Possible Conflicts

An attorney with prolific ties to Donald Trump's associates in the classified documents case alleged on Friday that he's been receiving "threatening messages" since prosecutors revealed information allegedly placed under seal.

"In what can only be described as a brazen and overt effort to influence the Court and/or the court of public opinion, the Special Counsel selectively quotes defense counsel’s submission in deliberate contravention of a sealing order issued by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia," attorney Stanley Woodward, who represents Trump's "body man" Walt Nauta, wrote in a 4-page motion.

Later in the day, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office filed documents appearing to show that the Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg granted the government's request to disclose information about Woodward's conflicts, discussed during proceedings in Washington, D.C.

Until this past July, Woodward also represented Yuscil Taveras, a former Mar-a-Lago IT identified as Trump Employee 4 in Trump's superseding indictment.

Prosecutors claims his former representation of Taveras — and his legal work on behalf of two other Trump employees — could pose a conflict of interest, requesting a public hearing to look into the matter.

In a recent filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors said that Taveras "retracted" false testimony about an alleged plot to delete security camera footage after terminating his relationship with Woodward. Taveras is now a cooperating witness for the government, and prosecutors claim that he has incriminating testimony to provide against Trump, Nauta, and former Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira.

Woodward didn't specify what sealed information prosecutors allegedly spilled, except to say that it came from a defense submission from the District of Columbia. But the government's latest motion described the grand jury's investigation in that district, involving Taveras and alleged acts of obstruction.

Walt Nauta (L) looks on as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) talks with members of the media on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on Aug. 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The explosive revelations spurred widespread media coverage into Woodward's widespread representation of Trump associates and his financial ties to Save America, the former president's primary fundraising vehicle.

Woodward claims that the public has reacted strongly.

"In the time since the government’s submission, defense counsel has received several threatening and/or disparaging emails and phone calls," he wrote in a footnote. "This is the result of the Special Counsel’s callous disregard for how their unnecessary actions affect and influence the public and the lives of the individuals involved in this matter."

Woodward's firm has received more than $201,000 to date from Save America, according to federal election records. He has asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for permission to answer the prosecution's allegations in greater detail in a longer filing. Cannon granted that permission later on Friday.