Attorney Sues Trump, Claims He Is Constitutionally Ineligible for Presidency
Attorney Lawrence Caplan argues that the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from holding office again as someone who violated his oath to uphold the Constitution
A lawyer sued former President Donald Trump on Thursday, claiming that Trump is ineligible to serve another term as president due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
"Section 3 of the 14th Amendment [of the U.S. Constitution], automatically excludes from future office and position of power in the U.S. government ... any individual who has previously taken an oath to support and defend our Constitution and after which acts so as to rebel against that charter," attorney Lawrence Caplan wrote in his lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in South Florida.
Caplan argues that Trump's role in the storming of the Capitol and overturn the 2020 presidential election results constitutes a violation of this section of the Constitution.
Two members of the conservative Federalist Society first advanced this theory earlier this month. Now, Caplan is hoping the legal system will enforce it.
"Petitioner respectfully asks this honorable Court to enter a declaratory judgment such that Donald J, Trump is barred from seeking the office of President of the United States," Caplan concluded his lawsuit. "And further, is barred [f]rom particpating (sic) in the Republican Presidential primary in Florida in the spring of 2024."
