Politics.
Atlanta Police Tighten Security Ahead of Possible Trump Indictments

The county sheriff sent deputies to Miami and New York to see how local law enforcement in those cities handled Trump indictments

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The main street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta will be closed for 12 days starting on Aug. 7, according to the sheriff's office, amid widespread expectations of another indictment of Donald Trump.

A grand jury is believed to have begun hearing evidence presented by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of her probe into the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,”  Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told local Channel 2 Action News. “We meet daily and so we will have as much lead time as possibly available to us and ultimately, we will respond accordingly."

Barricades are being installed around Fulton County Courthouse on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Barricades are being installed around Fulton County Courthouse on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.Megan Varner/Getty Images
Labat said he did not have an exact timeframe on when the grand jury in Georgia will bring an indictment, but said his deputies have been planning. He said he sent them to New York and Miami to see how local law enforcement in those cities handled other Trump cases.

The sheriff's office announced the closing of the street on Thursday, and barricades were being placed around the courthouse on Friday.

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday on charges that he defrauded the country by trying to block the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden, including on Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

