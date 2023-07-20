Assistant Attorney General to Justice Department’s Criminal Division to Step Down

The assistant attorney general to the Justice Department’s criminal division is expected to step down later this summer after serving for almost two years.

Sources familiar with the news said Kenneth Polite told The Guardian that he is expected to formally step down next week and will return to private practice.

“I am deeply grateful to Kenneth for the skill and integrity with which he has led the department’s criminal division,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite speaks at a news conference in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The impact of his leadership on the criminal division and the justice department will be felt for a long time to come.”

While a new nominee is confirmed, the criminal division Polite oversaw is expected to be run by Nicole Argentieri, his principal deputy.

Kenneth Polite was nominated in April 2021 by President Joe Biden and has overseen high-profile investigations regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.