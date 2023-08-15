Asa Hutchison Says Trump Has ‘Disqualified Himself’ From Presidency Following New Indictment
Hutchison said he anticipates the indictment will proceed slowly in court
GOP presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison on Monday responded to the newest indictment against former President Donald Trump, saying the former president has "disqualified himself" from holding the office of the presidency again in a statement.
"This is another day of challenge for our democracy with the indictment handed down by the grand jury in Georgia," the former Arkansas governor said.
Hutchison, a former federal prosecutor, said he anticipates the indictment will proceed slowly in court and expects voters to make the final decision on "the future of our democracy."
"Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump's actions disqualified him from ever serving as president again," Hutchison said. "Those words are more true today than ever before."
New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the president and 18 other co-defendants of engaging in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.
