Asa Hutchinson ‘Surprised’ Fellow 2024 Hopefuls Said They’d Support Trump as a Convicted Felon

Asa Hutchinson said he was "surprised" to see how many of his fellow Republican presidential candidates say they would back Donald Trump if he was a convicted felon.

The question was posed to the White House hopefuls at the first GOP primary debate. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, Tim Scott and Mike Pence all said they'd support Trump as the nominee even if he's a convicted felon.

Hutchinson and Chris Christie broke from the their rivals and said they would not.

"I was surprised. It was a very clear question as to whether we would support Donald Trump if he’s convicted of serious felonies," Hutchinson said about the debate response during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The former Arkansas governor, who is polling in the single digits behind most other candidates in the Republican primary, said he was the only one who said "very clearly" he would not support Trump as a convicted felon.

"I stood out at that moment," Hutchinson said. "And whether I get booed in the audience is not really the relevant factor. The relevant factor is our country. It’s our party. It’s about standing on the principles that you believe in and I stood out at that moment."

Asa Hutchinson KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump is facing four different sets of charges, the most recent being felony racketeering charges out of Fulton County over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Christie also said he was surprised how many Republican candidates are willing to support Trump if he's convicted.

"The truth is that we can’t have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and expect we’re going to win," the former New Jersey governor said on ABC's "This Week."

"And it was really the most amazing part of the debate, to me, was the idea that the majority of my competitors believe that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president, and that they support that and that he could win," Christie continued.