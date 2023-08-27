Asa Hutchinson ‘Surprised’ Fellow 2024 Hopefuls Said They’d Support Trump as a Convicted Felon - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Asa Hutchinson ‘Surprised’ Fellow 2024 Hopefuls Said They’d Support Trump as a Convicted Felon

The former Arkansas governor dismissed GOP crowds booing him and declared he 'stood out' at the first primary debate

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Asa Hutchinson said he was "surprised" to see how many of his fellow Republican presidential candidates say they would back Donald Trump if he was a convicted felon.

The question was posed to the White House hopefuls at the first GOP primary debate. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, Tim Scott and Mike Pence all said they'd support Trump as the nominee even if he's a convicted felon.

Hutchinson and Chris Christie broke from the their rivals and said they would not.

"I was surprised. It was a very clear question as to whether we would support Donald Trump if he’s convicted of serious felonies," Hutchinson said about the debate response during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The former Arkansas governor, who is polling in the single digits behind most other candidates in the Republican primary, said he was the only one who said "very clearly" he would not support Trump as a convicted felon.

"I stood out at that moment," Hutchinson said. "And whether I get booed in the audience is not really the relevant factor. The relevant factor is our country. It’s our party. It’s about standing on the principles that you believe in and I stood out at that moment."

Asa Hutchinson
Asa HutchinsonKAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Trump is facing four different sets of charges, the most recent being felony racketeering charges out of Fulton County over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Christie also said he was surprised how many Republican candidates are willing to support Trump if he's convicted.

"The truth is that we can’t have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and expect we’re going to win," the former New Jersey governor said on ABC's "This Week."

"And it was really the most amazing part of the debate, to me, was the idea that the majority of my competitors believe that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president, and that they support that and that he could win," Christie continued.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.