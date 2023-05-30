Asa Hutchinson Says Trump Would Get No Pardon From Him

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he would not offer former President Donald Trump a pardon if he was elected in 2024.
The Republican governor made the remarks during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.” Co-host Joy Behar asked Hutchinson about comments made by one of his 2024 competitors for the GOP president nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
“He [DeSantis] also said he would pardon Trump, would you?” co-host Joy Behar asked Hutchinson.
“No,” Hutchinson said, chuckling.
During a "Fox & Friends" appearance earlier in the day, Hutchinson avoided committing to a Trump pardon, arguing a presidential pardon would not apply to state crimes. Trump, who could face federal charges in the coming months, has been indicted in New York and is also under investigation in Georgia.
Hutchinson added that "Trump's future should be decided at the ballot box and not in the courtroom."
Trump and DeSantis have been polling in the double digits in 2024 polls, while others like Hutchinson have faced single digit results. A CNN poll released last week found 55 percent of Republican respondents saying they would never support Hutchinson.
