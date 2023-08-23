What to Know About Asa Hutchinson: His Age, Family and Career in Arkansas - The Messenger
What to Know About Asa Hutchinson: His Age, Family and Career in Arkansas

The former Arkansas governor has a career tied to everyone from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush

Published
Zachary Leeman
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for the White House as a Republican with decades of experience in public office behind him.

The 72-year-old Republican has been closely tied to some of the most recognizable faces of the Republican Party dating back to the '80s.

What did Asa Hutchinson do in Arkansas?

In 1982, Hutchinson, a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, was appointed U.S. Attorney for Arkansas' Western District by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Hutchinson was the youngest U.S. Attorney in the nation at the time at just 31.

Hutchinson's time in Congress

Hutchinson moved to Congress in the '90s, winning a seat to represent Arkansas' 3rd District in the House in 1996. He held on to that position until 2001 when he was called to the White House.

During his time in Congress, Hutchinson used his legal expertise to act as a key figure in the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

Under then-President George W. Bush, Hutchinson served as the Drug Enforcement Agency administrator and later as the Under Secretary for border and transportation security at the Homeland Security before departing the administration in 2005.

Going back to Arkansas

Returning to state politics, the former congressman eventually became Arkansas governor in 2015, a position he held until this year.

Hutchinson oversaw the first executions in Arkansas in a decade upon entering office, earning pushback from activists after eight executions were scheduled over a 10 day period.

The Republican candidate would go on to more recently oppose numerous Covid-19-related restrictions, and signed a sweeping, near total abortion ban ahead of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Their decision later triggered the bill into law.

He later lamented not having more exceptions in the bill he signed, which only allows for abortions in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

"While it’s still life in the womb, life of the unborn, the conception was under criminal circumstances, either incest or rape. And so, those are two exceptions I have recognized I believe are very appropriate," he told CNN, adding he believes the law will eventually be "revisited."

Personal life

Hutchinson has been married to his wife Susan Burrell since 1973 and they share four children.

