Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Debate

Hutchison said he signed the RNC's loyalty pledge because he is 'confident' former President Trump will not be the party's nominee

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
GOP presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has qualified for the first Republican presidential debate this week, his campaign announced Sunday.

"I am thankful to the tens of thousands of Americans who have contributed to my campaign and helped ensure my message of consistent, commonsense, conservative leadership is represented on the debate stage this Wednesday evening," Hutchinson said in a statement. "I intend to continue speaking the truth when it comes to the responsibility that Donald Trump bears for the attacks on our democracy and justice system."

Hutchinson will join the other GOP presidential candidates Wednesday evening in Milwaukee for the first Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News. To qualify, candidates were required to meet polling and donor thresholds, as well as sign a loyalty pledge promising to support the eventual Republican nominee.

Hutchinson's campaign reported it has submitted nearly 42,000 unique donors for verification with the RNC. Since July 1, the campaign reported Hutchinson garnered 43,197 donations from 37,116 unique donors.

Asa Hutchinson Booed at Turning Point USA Conference
The GOP presidential candidate shared that he has met polling and donor thresholdsPhoto by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Throughout his campaign, Hutchinson has been critical of Trump, the former president who he says has "disqualified himself" from serving in the White House ever again. Hutchinson said he signed the loyalty pledge required for Wednesday's debate because he is "confident" Trump will not be the party's nominee in an interview on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

"I've always supported the nominee, so I'm going to sign the pledge," said Hutchinson, a former Reagan-era U.S. attorney, ex-House member who served as an impeachment manager during the 1999 Senate trial of President Bill Clinton and the George W. Bush-era administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, has said he plans to skip the debate and instead will sit down with Tucker Carlson for an interview.

