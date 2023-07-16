TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Asa Hutchinson Booed During Turning Point USA Speech
The 2024 hopeful and former governor powered through the protests, speaking about young people being 'engaged' in politics
JWPlayer
Asa Hutchinson was met with a wave of boos on Sunday during his speech at the Turning Point USA Conference in Florida.
The 2024 hopeful and former Arkansas governor began his speech and was met with audible boos from the audience. Hutchinson continued over the protests.
He did later earn applause from the crowd when discussing banning biological men from playing on women's sports teams in schools when he was governor, according to the Washington Examiner.
At another point during his speech, a "Trump" chant could be heard from a portion of the audience. Hutchinson is a vocal critic of Donald Trump.
