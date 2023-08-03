Asa Hutchinson Admits He ‘Underestimated’ Loyalty of Trump Supporters: ‘Followed Him to the Ends of the Earth’
The former Arkansas governor admits he doesn't know how to 'break' the bond between the GOP and the ex-president before the 2024 election
2024 presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R, doesn't believe he underestimated former President Donald Trump in his bid for a return to the White House, but he does say that he underestimated the influence the former president has over his voter base.
Hutchinson has struggled in the 2024 GOP primary, typically polling around 1% in polls while Trump carries a wide lead over all of his competitors.
Appearing on CNN, Laura Coates pressed Hutchinson on the struggles of his campaign and whether he "underestimated" the "political strength" of Trump.
Hutchinson noted there's a "loyal bond" between Trump and Republican supporters, one he argued is to their "detriment."
- Asa Hutchinson Says Trump Would Get No Pardon From Him
- Asa Hutchinson Says Constitution Doesn’t Allow Trump to Pardon Himself—But He Might Try
- Asa Hutchinson Booed During Turning Point USA Speech
- On the Road With Asa Hutchinson: How One Long Shot Sees a Chance to Catch Trump
- Tucker Carlson Presses Asa Hutchinson on Veto of Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care
"I don’t think I underestimated him, but the hold that he has and the loyalty of the base and how they’ve accepted everything that he’s said," the former Arkansas governor said. "They have followed him to the ends of the Earth, and it’s to their detriment, whenever you look at the fact that he has misled them, but there’s still that loyal bond there, and I don’t know what’s going to break it."
In a Monday interview on CNN, Hutchinson had struck a more positive tone, arguing Trump has a "loosening grip" on the Republican Party.
Hutchinson was booed by a GOP audience last month at the Turning Point USA Conference in Florida where part of the crowd broke out into a "Trump" chant while Hutchinson spoke.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics