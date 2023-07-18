As Hispanic and Black Journalist Conferences Break Up, Members Lament Loss of “Unity” Ahead of 2024

One of Barack Obama's first sit down interviews after a whirlwind trip to Europe during the 2008 campaign was at the Unity Conference, a crowd comprised of National Association of Hispanic Journalists and National Association of Black Journalists members.

Eight years later in Washington, Hillary Clinton was grilled by Black and Latino journalists, on everything from voter’s mistrust of her leadership, immigration reform, and somewhat awkwardly, what she had learned throughout her life from her Black friends.

In 2024 these landmark interviews won't be happening.

A member of the media asks Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton a question during the National Association of Black Journalists(NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists(NAHJ) joint convention in Washington, DC, August 5, 2016. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Neither President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, nor the eventual Republican nominee will face similar joint questions from NAHJ and NABJ, after the Hispanic journalists group announced last week that it was going to celebrate its 40th anniversary on its own in Hollywood, California.

The lack of a joint conference removes the only venue where journalists of color would be able to ask questions of presidential nominees next year at a time when issues that matter to Black and Latino communities from the economy and housing to stringent election laws are as pressing as ever.

In a joint statement, the groups said next year’s conference was scheduled to be a joint event but NAHJ expressed its interest in a unique celebration.

“We are looking forward to honoring our past, relishing our present and seizing the future of NAHJ as we return to where it all began in California,” NAHJ President Yvette Cabrera said.

Scorch Marks in Miami

Rumbles and recriminations spread throughout the lobby of the Intercontinental hotel in downtown Miami late last week when the news hit, with Hispanic journalists questioning why the group would pull out of the joint conference during a critical election year.

Inside at the NAHJ annual membership meeting, away from the record-breaking Miami heat, former board member Dianna Nanez spoke of concerns about “lack of transparency” and “red flags” around the decision.

Cabrera responded to questions by saying she was limited by “contract issues” and “legal related matters.”

But former two-time NAHJ president Hugo Balta, who led a workshop at the conference, and organized the 2016 conference with NAHJ where Clinton fielded questions, told The Messenger the decision was a “disappointment.”

“When the Black and Latino community are together there’s certainly strength in numbers,” he said, arguing that the joint 2016 effort in the nation’s capital "commanded attention from the Democratic candidate and the questions had much more depth.”

Issues With Profit Sharing Revealed

Multiple sources familiar with NAHJ’s deliberations told The Messenger the real issue at play was that during the 2022 joint conference in Las Vegas, NABJ commanded a 70% to 30% profit split with NAHJ, while the Hispanic journalists group was still forced to pay for half of the production costs for the sprawling multi-day event in Caesar’s Palace.

"There had never been a contract signed for the Chicago convention," a source said. "No contract was signed, no agreement was signed, and when they went to the table sh-- blew up."

This, the sources said, was why the joint event fell apart, arguing that NAHJ leaders feel they legally can not discuss it.

“We stand behind our joint statement with NABJ and reiterate our commitment to serving journalists of color together,” Cabrera, the NAHJ president said in a statement to The Messenger.

Asked for comment, NABJ executive director Drew Berry told The Messenger, "Our joint statement stands."

“It’s never been an equal partnership,” a former NAHJ board member said, echoing the feeling shared by others that NABJ treats NAHJ like an equal partner when it comes to costs, but not profits.

An NABJ leader acknowledged that they weren’t surprised to hear about the issues between the groups.

“It’s not surprising,” the source said. “The lack of transparency has long been something that NABJ is overdue to have a reckoning on, concerning the money going in and going out from conventions.”

But ultimately, the former NAHJ board member said, the reason the organization is on firmer financial footing now, with at least six months of operating expenses saved up, is because it is willing to make unpopular but prudent moves.

“Sometimes to get to that point it take really tough decisions,” the source said.

Frustration Among Top Journalists Ahead of 2024

In conversations with The Messenger after this year’s NAHJ conference, journalists from top organizations like The New York Times, The Washington Post, CBS News, and Univision lamented the loss of a platform for communities of color in a presidential year.

“It’s a real loss to not have the opportunity to question the presidential candidates, whoever they may be, particularly at a time when both parties are purporting to reach out to Black and Latino voters more than they have in the past,” one respected journalist said.

“You lose the strength in numbers that could compel the Democratic and Republican nominees to show up and take questions from reporters who work for major news outlets but can share the thoughts and concerns on the minds of two of the largest voting blocs in the nation,” said an NAHJ veteran.

They argued the joint forums can often be more of a challenge for the Democratic candidate, who attends, and can get called out or asked about something they’re not talking about on the campaign trail.

Balta, the only two-time former NAHJ president, said the separate conferences means candidates could cite scheduling conflicts to skip one or both conferences. If Harris, for example, only went to NABJ in Chicago, she would miss addressing the concerns of Latinos in her home state of California.

“There’s a large likelihood that NAHJ will not be successful in having both candidates go to their conference,” he said.