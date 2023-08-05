Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds - The Messenger
Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds

Tuberville began his blockage of military leadership confirmations in March in protest of abortion access for service members

Kayla Gallagher
JWPlayer

The Army is now the second military branch left without leadership as a result of Sen. Tommy Tuberville's, R-Ala., months-long blockade of military confirmations in protest over abortion access for service members.

Retiring Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville hosted a "relinquishment of command" ceremony on Friday, where Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that this is the first time two branches of the Department of Defense (DoD) have been left leaderless.

"Unfortunately, today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership," Austin, who has sparred with Tuberville over the situation, said during the ceremony. 

Lloyd continued: "So let me be clear. In our dangerous world, the security of the United States demands orderly and prompt transitions of our confirmed military leaders."

The ceremonies are typically held as a "change of command," however without Senate confirmation, leadership cannot officially be changed.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tuberville was asked about his decision to block hundreds of promotions for high-ranking generals and officials in the U.S. military due to his opposition to a Pentagon policy ensuring abortion access for service members.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Replacing McConville in acting capacity is Army Gen. Randy George, however he will not be able to perform necessary duties without Senate confirmation. George was nominated was nominated to become the next chief of staff.

Tuberville began his blockade of DoD appointments in March after a measure was added to the annual defense bill that would allow service members who sought an abortion, reimbursement for their travel expenses.

"The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military readiness," Austin said. "It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers. And it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children, and loved ones. And this disruption is the last thing that America’s military families deserve.”

The Marine Corps. became the first military branch left without official leadership about a month ago after Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger ended his term without a successor.

