Arkansas Education Department Drops Credit for AP Black History Course
Earlier this year, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order prohibiting 'indoctrination and critical race theory' in schools
The Arkansas Department of Education last Friday let teachers know that the state's AP Black History course would no longer be recognized for course credit, according to the Arkansas Times' report.
The announcement came just days before the new school year began and also included telling the teachers that the state would not pay the $90 fee for students to take a test for college credit in the course.
Despite the changes, teachers were told they can still teach the class.
- Arkansas Warns Schools Teaching AP African American Studies They Risk Breaking the Law
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’
- Top Florida Education Official Skips Meeting About State’s New Black History Standards
- DeSantis on Florida Black History Standards: ‘People Acquired Skills in Spite of Slavery, Not Because of It’
- DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards
- Florida’s New Black History Curriculum Criticized as a ‘Big Step Backwards’
Earlier in January, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R, signed an order requesting that the state secretary of education review their curriculum to "prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory in schools."
Arkansas' Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva notably served under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has faced backlash over his own Black history standards.
