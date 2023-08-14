Arkansas Education Department Drops Credit for AP Black History Course - The Messenger
Politics.
Arkansas Education Department Drops Credit for AP Black History Course

Earlier this year, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order prohibiting 'indoctrination and critical race theory' in schools

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The Arkansas Department of Education last Friday let teachers know that the state's AP Black History course would no longer be recognized for course credit, according to the Arkansas Times' report.

The announcement came just days before the new school year began and also included telling the teachers that the state would not pay the $90 fee for students to take a test for college credit in the course.

Despite the changes, teachers were told they can still teach the class.

Earlier in January, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R, signed an order requesting that the state secretary of education review their curriculum to "prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory in schools."

Arkansas' Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva notably served under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has faced backlash over his own Black history standards.

