Arizona Trans Athlete Ban Blocked by Federal Judge

An Arizona federal judge has temporarily blocked the state's enforcement of a law that bans transgender athletes from playing on girls' school sports teams.

The judge, Jennifer G. Zipps, appointed by former President Barack Obama, granted a preliminary injunction in order to allow a lawsuit filed against the state's "Save Women's Sports Act," passed by a Republican-led legislature last year, on behalf of two transgender girls.

The girls', who have been named Jane Doe, 15, and Megan Roe, 11, in court filings, lawsuit alleges that the law violates Title IX, which bars sexual discrimination in schools that receive federal funds and the equal protections clause the Constitution.

The parents of the girls say they are pleased with the court's decision.

“We are relieved that the judge saw past the misconceptions and harmful rhetoric used to demonize transgender girls. Our daughter is looking forward to making new friends and playing the sports that she loves,” Jane Doe’s parents said in a statement from the National Center for Lesbian Rights, who is assisting in their legal representation.

However, the defendant, Tom Horne, who is the Superintendent of Public Instruction is arguing that this is not a Title IX violation and the decision will be appealed.

“Title IX was aimed at giving girls equal opportunities for playing sports. When a biological boy plays in a girls’ sport, it disadvantages the girls,” Horne told The Associated Press in April. “There have been lots of news stories about girls who worked hard to excel at their sports, found they could not when they had to compete against biological boys and were devastated by that.”

Arizona is one of several states that have enacted laws that limit access to sports on the basis of sex rather than gender identity.

Judge Zipps wrote in the injunction that there is no evidence that supports an athletic advantage or safety risk for other players should students who have been prescribed puberty blockers for gender dysphoria choose to participate in sports. She said if the Act applies to them, forcing them to play on boys' teams could be "painful and humiliating" causing "irreparable" and "severe" mental and physical harm.

“Plaintiffs’ mental health is dependent on living as girls in all aspects of their lives,” the judge wrote.