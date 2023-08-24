Arizona Supreme Court Considers Possibility of Adopting an 1864 Abortion Ban - The Messenger
Arizona Supreme Court Considers Possibility of Adopting an 1864 Abortion Ban

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Anti-abortion activists hold signs outside the US Supreme Court after overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in Washington, D.C. Stefani Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images

The Arizona Supreme Court is considering the possibility of adopting an 1864 abortion law that effectively bans abortion in the state, allowing abortions only in the case of saving the mother, and enforcing prison time for providers who perform abortions.

On Tuesday the state Supreme Court announced that it’s considering a petition for review in the case of Planned Parenthood Arizona v. Mayers. In that December 2022 decision, the Arizona Court of Appeals blocked the pre-statehood abortion ban, ruling that abortions would remain legal up until 15-weeks of pregnancy. 

According to the court decision, the 2022 law that outlawed abortion after 15-weeks overrode the 1864 near-total abortion ban. The court also ruled that only doctors are permitted to perform abortions. As it stands now, abortion is legal up until 15-weeks of pregnancy.

The legality of abortion in Arizona was unclear since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. A court blocked the enforcement of the 1864 law, but then, in September, Attorney General Mark Brnovich was successful in getting a state judge to lift the injunction on the law, but a panel of the State Court of Appeals reversed the decision only three months later, allowing abortions until 15-weeks of gestation, per the Arizona Republic.

Dr. Eric Hazelrigg, the medical director of several anti-abortion clinics, filed an appeal in March of this year, seeking to overturn the court’s decision. Lawyers representing Hazelrigg argued in that appeal that Arizona voters “made their voice heard at the ballot box — electing Legislature after Legislature to protect life as much as possible,” reported the Arizona Mirror

“This archaic abortion ban the intervenors are trying to revive is cruel, harmful, and unpopular with the majority of Arizonans,” Kelley Dupps, Planned Parenthood Arizona senior director of public policy and government relations, said in a statement in response to this week’s court order. “It has no place dictating our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today. We are confident that the Supreme Court will affirm the court of appeals’ well-reasoned decision that preserved access to abortion care.”

