Arizona State GOP Formally Declares Opposition to Biden Monument Designation

Arizona Republican leadership voted on Monday to oppose the creation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon in a special joint committee hearing.
Lawmakers cited concern that the monument will decrease the amount of private land available in the state and have an adverse effect on the state's economy, as 80 percent of Arizona’s land is already federally controlled. Arizona Democrats did not attend the hearing.
President Joe Biden is expected to formally designate the monument on Tuesday during his visit to Arizona. The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument spans over 1 million acres and will protect sites sacred to the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Paiute, Navajo, Yavapai-Apache, Zuni and Colorado River Indian Tribes.
Environmental and tribal advocates have supported the creation of Arizona’s 19th national monument, which will ban uranium mining in the area.
