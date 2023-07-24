Arizona Republicans Are Running Out of Money 

The Arizona Republican Party picked a bad time to run out of money.

There are two competitive House seats on the line as Republicans are looking to defend their slim majority in the lower chamber next year. Not to mention, Arizona is going to be a major swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

But the state GOP has just over $23,000 in cash on hand in its federal account, according to federal filings, and roughly $144,000 according to their Q2 state filing. That pales in comparison to state parties in places like Wisconsin and Ohio, where both had more than $1 million in cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter.

“When you look at the money, certainly the Republicans are struggling,” said Arizona pollster Paul Bentz.

At the end of the second quarter in 2021, the party had nearly $1.4 million and just over $1.8 million at the end of the second quarter last year, according to state and federal filings. But the group went on to spend a significant amount of money defending former President Trump and his claims of election fraud after the 2020 election - actions that turned off some major donors, as Reuters has previously reported. And now, the state party has to make some changes if it hopes to defend its own vulnerable House members.

Both Republican Arizona Reps. David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani are prime targets for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as the two districts are labeled a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report.

“It's a really important state to get Republicans to compete in at every level and it will probably be that way for the foreseeable future,” one Arizona Republican strategist told The Messenger. “So, building party infrastructure there that is sustainable and effective is one of the most important things to do for Republicans to be successful at the national level.”

"It's too bad we let the right wing of our party take over the operations," Jim Click, a longtime Arizona Republican donor told Reuters earlier this month.

Now, under the new leadership of Jeff DeWitt — a former Trump campaign aide — the party appears to be at a fork in the road: whether to lean into the Trump phenomenon or pull back. According to Arizona political consultant, Barrett Marson, it could be a mistake for Arizona Republicans to continue aligning themselves with MAGA candidates. And Dajana Zlatičanin, the communications director and press secretary for the Arizona Republican Party, says the group is looking to show donors that they are focused on the future.

Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward speaks during the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“We are making the AZGOP more attractive to donors by turning it into a rock-solid operation focused on winning elections again: Proactive candidate recruitment, aggressive ballot-chasing strategies, and more effective messaging.” Zlatičanin told The Messenger. “We’re making this party something that donors will be confident to invest in.”

And it seems Republicans might have no choice but to change their party’s tune when it comes to messaging around elections if they want a shot at winning next year.

“Moderate Republicans and right-leaning independents just cannot vote for Trump or MAGA candidates,” Marson said. “So, they are either sitting out or actually voting for Democrats.”

And according to Bentz, “Independent voters are back to being the largest registered group in the state,” something that could impact races up and down the ballot in 2024.

“When you look at some of the candidates that are running, and some of the individuals — especially those who have chosen to continue to deny the election results and and those sorts of things — they're creating a challenge appealing to some of these voters,” Bentz said.

Marson noted that DeWitt has been “trying to turn the page from the Kelli Ward years,” referring to the former Arizona Republican Party chair, but said he thinks many people are waiting to see the evidence of that.

And without more funds, it could be difficult for the state party to build traditional grassroots infrastructure. As a result, candidates are not relying on one organization or entity to be successful and are instead building out their own robust campaigns and fundraising mechanisms, according to the Arizona Republican strategist.

“It's probably one of those things that's going to maybe hurt Republican candidates at the margins in the key races,” said J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia’s Center for Power and Politics, noting that both national parties will likely spend a significant amount of money in the swing state.

Still, Coleman said, it's possible if the party maintains a “Kelli Ward view,” and doesn’t invest in things like reaching out to voters close to the election and getting word out about absentee voting, it could make a difference in the close congressional races.

Just because the state party might be lacking, experts said that doesn’t mean other groups won’t step up to ensure the critical state isn’t taken for granted during a major election year.

“Arizona has a history of alternate funding methods for Republican candidates,” Bentz said. “So it doesn't necessarily mean that there won't be a funded effort … But it certainly does speak to the waning influence of the state party itself and, and their part in these elections.”