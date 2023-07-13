Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego Raises $3.1 Million in Second Quarter For Senate Bid

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego’s Senate campaign announced raising $3.1 million in the second fundraising quarter spanning April through June.

The campaign said that it received contributions from more than 50,000 people. Ninety-eight percent of donations were under $200 and 96% of donations were under $50, a sign of grassroots support. The campaign did not provide a cash-on-hand amount entering July.

In a statement, Gallego campaign manager Nichole Johnson noted that it was the second straight quarter where Gallego notched at least 50,000 individual donors.

“With two quarters of momentum and a strong foundation of grassroots support, we are the only team in this race that is built to win,” Johnson said.

Gallego launched his Senate bid in January, seeking to replace Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. She won the seat vacated by former Sen. Jeff Flake in 2018 but left the Democratic Party after the 2022 midterm elections. Gallego, who represents Phoenix, was likely to challenge her in the Democratic primary. Now he is likely to be the Democratic nominee in what could be a three-way race.

Sinema has yet to announce whether she’ll be seeking reelection but has filed the necessary paperwork to raise money and prepare for a bid. Last quarter, she raised $2.2 million and entered April with almost $10 million cash on hand, while Gallego raised $3.7 million and had $2.7 million cash on hand. However, Sinema only raised $5,500 in unitemized contributions, or donations under $200, while Gallego raised $2 million in unitemized contributions last quarter. With the maximum donation in each election set at $3,300, a majority of Gallego’s donors can give again.

Only one major Republican candidate — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb — has announced a Senate campaign. Former TV anchor and gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has expressed interest in a Senate bid, effectively freezing the potential crop of potential GOP candidates.

Gallego’s bid, while well-funded and well-supported among Democratic and progressive-leaning groups in Arizona, has confounded Washington Democrats. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, tasked with defending incumbent Democratic Senators, has yet to weigh in on the race, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chairman Gary Peters have spoken kindly about her switch she left the party. Although Sinema is no longer a Democrat she still caucuses with them as they hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.