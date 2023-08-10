Arizona Judge Rejects State Dems’ Bid to Keep No Labels Party Off Ballots

An Arizona judge has rejected a bid from Democrats in the state to keep the No Labels Party off of the ballot in 2024.

In their suit, Democrats claimed the presence of the third party on the ballot "will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates."

However, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit filed by the Arizona Democratic Party does not have any standing under scrutiny.

Judge Cooper has granted the Democrats an opportunity to refile their case to include new allegations that were not included in the original lawsuit.

Morgan Dick, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party said the organization is "evaluating all of our options," according to the Arizona Capitol Times.

No Labels, founded in 2009, considers themselves a centrist party for people who feel "politically homeless" and are "tired of the extremes on the left and the right."

Roy Herrera, attorney for the Democrats, complained in the lawsuit, filed in March, is organized under the section of the Internal Revenue Code categorizing them as a "social welfare" organization. He claimed No Labels has failed to disclose their contributors, which is a requirement under Arizona state law for other recognized political parties.

"To date, No Labels has not publicly disclosed its donors, leaving the sources of much of its funding largely unknown," the lawsuit said. "Nor has No Labels publicly identified the donors behind the initiative to have it certified as a political party in Arizona, despite federal laws requiring political party committees spending more than $5,000 to influence a federal election to identify their donors in filings with the Federal Election Commission."

But the lawsuit didn't focus on this aspect of the complaint.

Democrats also argued that the signed petition to get No Labels put on the Arizona ballot did not use the correct phrasing, which could have mislead the 41,663 valid signatures acquired and submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Instead of saying "the signers thereof be recognized as a new political party," it said "the assigners of the attached petitions."

But, the judge ruled that "there is no statutory requirement that the affidavit use these exact words."

Judge Cooper refused to consider the late argument about the financial disclosures No Labels did not make, meaning she does not have the authority to consider it because it was not in the original lawsuit. However, the party can adjust their complaint within the month for her to review again.

The state's Democratic Party has been given until Sept. 11 to amend their complaint for consideration.