Arizona Democrats ‘Frustrated’ by National Democrats’ Caution on Sinema’s Possible Reelection Bid

Top officials in the Arizona Democratic Party are growing increasingly bothered that national party leaders – from President Joe Biden to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee – have not detailed how they plan to handle Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s potential reelection bid in 2024.

It's a complicated situation for national Democrats. While Arizona figures are eager to prop up the party’s eventual Senate nominee and were hurt by Sinema's party switch, national leaders know they still need to play nice with an unpredictable figure who maintains a powerful vote in the Senate.

That frustration reached a crescendo in late April when the state party’s committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on national Democrats – specifically naming Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters, among others – to “pledge to support the winner of the Arizona Democratic primary for the United States Senate in 2024” instead of Sinema.

It is frustrating, and that is one of the reasons we wanted this vote to take place. We wanted the national Democrats (to know) that even in Sinema’s home state, the Democrats are opposed to her. Deydrek Scott, a state committee member and vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party

Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, so Sinema’s swing vote is distinctly powerful. Party leaders like Schumer, Biden and others still need Sinema’s vote if they hope to get anything done in the legislative body and are therefore reluctant to anger her by signaling how they plan to handle the Arizona election.

“I don’t know how (national Democrats) plan to handle it,” said Will Knight, another vice chair from the party. But “now it is incumbent on the national party to support local Arizonans and support what the party here has said.”

"That lack of respect for what the people living in Arizona want is very frustrating," said Alex Alvarez, the executive director of Progress Arizona and a member of the advisory council for an outside group working to oust Sinema. "It is anger. There was a betrayal there that has never really been acknowledged."

A party leader who requested anonymity to speak openly to criticize the national party, added, “I am disappointed and embarrassed.”

Arizona to be key in fight for Senate control

Tension between state and national Democrats is not entirely new, but it could have an increased impact on what may become a free-wheeling, but critical, Senate election in 2024. Many Arizona Democrats are eager to line up behind Rep. Ruben Gallego, who launched his Senate bid in early 2023 with pointed words for Sinema. While Sinema has not declared a bid, she has taken steps toward running. Republicans are cheering the fight on the left, viewing it as a possible opening for their party.

Arizona will be a key battleground for Democrats in 2024. While the state backed Biden in 2020 and elected Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to his first full term in 2022, Arizona had long been represented by Republicans in the Senate prior to former President Donald Trump taking office in 2017. Biden was only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Harry Truman in 1948.

Sinema, a former congresswoman who was first elected to the Senate in 2018 with the help of Arizona Democrats, has been a thorn in Democrats' side since Biden became president in 2021. Despite beginning her career as a progressive, Sinema has stood in the way of numerous Biden priorities, including the size of the President’s trademark Build Back Better proposal and Senate rules reform in order to pass voting rights legislation.

Those decisions led the Arizona Democratic Party’s executive board to censure Sinema in 2022, before she changed parties.

Kyrsten is focused on delivering real solutions, not campaign politics. Hannah Hurley, a Sinema spokesperson, when asked for a response to the recent Arizona Democratic Party resolution

Carina Chacon, a spokesperson for Gallego’s campaign, said the congressman “is proud to have earned the support from across the Democratic Party, but the deciding factor in this race will always be everyday Arizonans. And they’re standing with Ruben.”

A spokesperson for Schumer did not respond to a request for comment and a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee declined to comment on how they plan to handle Sinema.

Yolanda Bejarano, the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, declined to be interviewed for this story. But when Gallego jumped into the race, Bejarano wished him “the best."