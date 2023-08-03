Arizona County Gives Up on Hand-Counting Ballots

Republican lawmakers in Mohave County, Arizona, voted on Wednesday against hand-counting votes in next year's elections.

After performing tests and budgeting — hand-counting would take over a million dollars — the county decided to use ballot-counting machines in the face of ongoing debates on the accuracy of hand-counting votes.

“I’m willing to have further conversations about this, but the first thing that we have to do in Mohave County in good conscious is to balance the budget," Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, a Republican who voted against hand-counting, said according to NBC News. "You can’t talk about any other spending when you have 18-20 million dollar deficit.”

The tests performed showed errors in 46 of 30,600 races, for various reasons that included miscommunication among staffers, messy handwriting and other simple human errors.

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on November 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. John Moore/Getty Images

The vote was 3-2, despite the nationwide Republican push for hand-counting votes. Earlier this year, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a measure that would have required hand-counting.