Arizona Abortion Rights Groups Launch Bid to Get Protections in State Constitution

Abortion rights groups in Arizona are seeking to add constitutional protections in the state to counteract bans in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Arizona for Abortion Access is filed a proposal with Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, D, that would change the state constitution's language to protect abortion rights on Tuesday.

This would be the first step before getting the issue on the November 2024 ballot for voters in what has become a vital swing state. Nearly 400,000 signatures need to be collected for the initiative ahead of July 3.

The proposed constitutional amendment "establish a fundamental right to abortion" that the state may not "deny, restrict, or interfere" with.

"Since the fall of Roe, we have seen our communities come together as a multigenerational and multiracial movement for reproductive freedom to fight for Arizonans’ fundamental rights, and this ballot initiative will continue to build on this momentum," Arizona for Abortion Access Chair Dr. Candace Lew said in a statement. "Thousands of Arizonans will power this grassroots effort to not only pose this question to voters, but ensure it passes next November."

Most abortions are banned after 15 weeks in Arizona. It is one of multiple states that have enacted new restrictions on abortion care.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List, and Healthcare Rising Arizona are all behind the initiative as well.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, D, signed an executive order in June to protect anyone who has obtained an abortion legally from prosecution.

"I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures," she said at the time. "I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can."