‘Are You Protecting the Bidens?’: House Republicans Grill FBI Director

A top House Republican grilled the head of the FBI on Wednesday on whether he’s protecting President Joe Biden and his family.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., used his time during a Judiciary Committee hearing for questioning FBI Director Chris Wray by reading an alleged WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman about a proposed energy deal.
Gaetz claimed the text, which referenced Joe Biden as a private citizen after his vice presidency ended "sitting there" with his son when the message got sent, sounded like a “shakedown.”
Wray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, refused to comment on the text message exchange Gaetz read into the record. The FBI director repeatedly noted there's an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, who will plead guilty later this month to misdemeanor tax charges.
“You seem deeply uncurious about it, don’t you?” Gaetz replied. “Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?”
“Absolutely not,” Wray shot back. “The FBI does not and has no interest in protecting anyone politically.”
Gaetz then opined on the text message, saying it was evidence of a shakedown.
“And everybody knows why you won’t answer it,” the four-term congressman added. “To the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you.”
