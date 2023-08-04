Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access

A federal appeals court in Indiana has ruled to uphold a lower court ruling that granted transgender students in Indiana the right to use bathrooms at school that corresponded with their gender identity.

"Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school," Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said in a statement issued after the ruling. "Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging."

The U.S. district court for the southern district of Indiana ordered Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo county schools last year to give transgender students bathroom access. On Tuesday, the seventh circuit court of appeals ruled to keep this preliminary injunction in place.

Indiana doesn't currently have any laws restricting bathroom access for transgender students, however multiple states like Kansas and Florida have enacted such laws.

"Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far," the court opinion said, suggesting the high court while most likely be faced with this issue soon.