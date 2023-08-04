Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
Indiana doesn't currently have any laws restricting bathroom access for transgender students, but other states have enacted them
A federal appeals court in Indiana has ruled to uphold a lower court ruling that granted transgender students in Indiana the right to use bathrooms at school that corresponded with their gender identity.
"Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school," Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said in a statement issued after the ruling. "Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging."
The U.S. district court for the southern district of Indiana ordered Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo county schools last year to give transgender students bathroom access. On Tuesday, the seventh circuit court of appeals ruled to keep this preliminary injunction in place.
- Japan Court Rules Against Government Agency That Barred Transgender Worker from Using Women’s Bathroom
- Idaho Students Move to Block Their Schools From Enforcing Bathroom Laws Aimed at Transgender Youth
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Federal Court Allows Tennessee Transgender Care for Minors Ban to Go Into Effect
- Indiana State Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban, Citing State Constitution’s Limited Protections
Indiana doesn't currently have any laws restricting bathroom access for transgender students, however multiple states like Kansas and Florida have enacted such laws.
"Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far," the court opinion said, suggesting the high court while most likely be faced with this issue soon.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics