Appeals Court Keeps Idaho Ban on Transgender Student Athletes on Hold

The U.S. Court of Appeals will continue to block Idaho's “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which would keep transgender students from competing, after an opinion was issued on Thursday by two circuit judges.
The opinion reads that "the Act discriminates on the basis of transgender status" by subjecting all female athletes to "invasive sex verification procedures."
Male athletes would not have to undergo such procedures.
The judges also argue that the State of Idaho failed to produce any evidence that "the Act is substantially related to its asserted interests in sex equality and opportunity for women athletes," and therefore, "plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their equal protection claim."
In the case, the plaintiff is Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University who, under the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” would not be allowed to compete. She is backed by the ACLU and other organizations.
- Americans’ Support for Transgender Athletes Declines, Reveals Gallup Poll
- Idaho Students Move to Block Their Schools From Enforcing Bathroom Laws Aimed at Transgender Youth
- Alabama Extends Existing Ban on Transgender Athletes from K-12 to Colleges and Universities
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
- Transgender Athletes Barred from Competing in Women’s Rowing Competitions
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics