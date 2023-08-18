Appeals Court Keeps Idaho Ban on Transgender Student Athletes on Hold

The U.S. Court of Appeals will continue to block Idaho's “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which would keep transgender students from competing, after an opinion was issued on Thursday by two circuit judges.

The opinion reads that "the Act discriminates on the basis of transgender status" by subjecting all female athletes to "invasive sex verification procedures."

Male athletes would not have to undergo such procedures.

The judges also argue that the State of Idaho failed to produce any evidence that "the Act is substantially related to its asserted interests in sex equality and opportunity for women athletes," and therefore, "plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their equal protection claim."

In the case, the plaintiff is Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University who, under the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” would not be allowed to compete. She is backed by the ACLU and other organizations.