    AOC Says Progressives Don’t Feel ‘True Partnership’ With Biden WH Anymore

    There has been a significant shift in operations since the departure of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, according to the New York congresswoman.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    In an expansive interview with Politico's Deep Dive podcast, Rep. Alexandria Ocaio-Cortez, D-N.Y., offered criticism on how the White House is dealing with “progressive” groups since White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain exited his role in February.

    Asked about the current relationship between “progressives” with current White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Ocasio-Cortez revealed she’s heard not-so-great things. 

    “I do think it has shifted pretty significantly. I don't think it's a similar dynamic,” she said. 

    Klain, the Democrat added, was “very open” compared to now when she can’t tell “what is getting through” to the White House and President Joe Biden.

    “From what I've been hearing with some grassroots partners, they don’t feel the same receptiveness or true partnership … that they had experienced previously,” she said.

