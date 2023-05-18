‘She Ain’t Worth it, Bro’: AOC Breaks Up Spat Between Squad Member and MTG
New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interrupted an argument between GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Jamaal Bowman on Wednesday, telling Bowman that Greene "ain't worth it, bro."
The video was first shared by reporter Ursula Perano on Twitter.
The argument reportedly started over Bowman's comments saying “Resign, bro” to Rep. George Santos. The comment came after House Republicans voted to refer a measure to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee. Last week, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms.
In the video, Bowman said “Expel him. Save the party. Your party’s hanging by a thread,” to which Greene said “We gotta get rid of Biden. Save the country.”
As the two argued, Ocasio-Cortez approached Bowman and said “She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it.”
