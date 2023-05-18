The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interrupted an argument between GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Jamaal Bowman on Wednesday, telling Bowman that Greene "ain't worth it, bro."

    The video was first shared by reporter Ursula Perano on Twitter.

    The argument reportedly started over Bowman's comments saying “Resign, bro” to Rep. George Santos. The comment came after House Republicans voted to refer a measure to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee. Last week, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms.

    Read More

    In the video, Bowman said “Expel him. Save the party. Your party’s hanging by a thread,” to which Greene said “We gotta get rid of Biden. Save the country.”

    As the two argued, Ocasio-Cortez approached Bowman and said “She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.