    AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town Hall

    The New York congresswoman said she had a “great crowd” after one attendee called her a “piece of s**t”

    Zachary Leeman
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., was interrupted by multiple protesters during a Friday town hall

    Speaking to constituents in Corona, Queens, a man at one point stood up and yelled, “American citizens before migrants” and called her a "piece of s**t." 

    Another woman was escorted out of the event after heckling over U.S. support of Ukraine amid a Russian invasion. 

    “We're on the verge of nuclear war. Are you going to stop this war?” she said. 

    Multiple signs criticizing Ocasio-Cortez could be seen too, including one calling her an “obvious criminal."

    When discussing the debt ceiling negotiations, a man also shouted about funding headed to Ukraine, prompting another constituent to get into a shouting match, telling him to “turn off Fox News.”

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    In a tweet following the event, Ocasio-Cortez thanked the “great crowd” for attending. 

    “Thank you to everyone who came to our Memorial Day weekend town hall! We had such a great crowd,” she tweeted. “It was awesome answering all your questions, discussing the debt limit negotiations, and more.”

