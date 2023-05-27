AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town Hall

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., was interrupted by multiple protesters during a Friday town hall.

Speaking to constituents in Corona, Queens, a man at one point stood up and yelled, “American citizens before migrants” and called her a "piece of s**t."

Another woman was escorted out of the event after heckling over U.S. support of Ukraine amid a Russian invasion.

“We're on the verge of nuclear war. Are you going to stop this war?” she said.

Multiple signs criticizing Ocasio-Cortez could be seen too, including one calling her an “obvious criminal."

When discussing the debt ceiling negotiations, a man also shouted about funding headed to Ukraine, prompting another constituent to get into a shouting match, telling him to “turn off Fox News.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.

In a tweet following the event, Ocasio-Cortez thanked the “great crowd” for attending.

“Thank you to everyone who came to our Memorial Day weekend town hall! We had such a great crowd,” she tweeted. “It was awesome answering all your questions, discussing the debt limit negotiations, and more.”