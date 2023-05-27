AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town Hall
The New York congresswoman said she had a “great crowd” after one attendee called her a “piece of s**t”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., was interrupted by multiple protesters during a Friday town hall.
Speaking to constituents in Corona, Queens, a man at one point stood up and yelled, “American citizens before migrants” and called her a "piece of s**t."
Another woman was escorted out of the event after heckling over U.S. support of Ukraine amid a Russian invasion.
“We're on the verge of nuclear war. Are you going to stop this war?” she said.
- AOC Blasts CNN Over ‘Dangerous’ Trump Town Hall
- AOC Blasts Parody AOC Twitter Account That Interacted with Musk: ‘Careful of What You See’
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
- Will the Backlash Over CNN’s Trump Town Hall Change How He Campaigns?
- CNN Announces Mike Pence Town Hall in June
Multiple signs criticizing Ocasio-Cortez could be seen too, including one calling her an “obvious criminal."
When discussing the debt ceiling negotiations, a man also shouted about funding headed to Ukraine, prompting another constituent to get into a shouting match, telling him to “turn off Fox News.”
In a tweet following the event, Ocasio-Cortez thanked the “great crowd” for attending.
“Thank you to everyone who came to our Memorial Day weekend town hall! We had such a great crowd,” she tweeted. “It was awesome answering all your questions, discussing the debt limit negotiations, and more.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics