AOC Blasts Parody AOC Twitter Account That Interacted with Musk: ‘Careful of What You See’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned her Twitter followers to beware of a parody account “releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.”

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” she tweeted.

The congresswoman said she’s consulting her team about what to do next and warned, “be careful of what you see.”

While Ocasio-Cortez did not name Twitter head Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur recently did interact with a popular Ocasio-Cortez parody account declaring the Democrat had a “crush” on him.

“This might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on @elonmusk,” @AOCpress tweeted.

Musk responded with a fire emoji in a Monday response. The Twitter head responded to Ocasio-Cortez criticizing his takeover of Twitter in April by tweeting, "Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy."

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez discussing debt limit negotiations at D.C. press conference

The parody account goes by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez press release and notes it is parody in its name, though the full word “parody” can’t be seen unless one clicks on a tweet or the account. The profile uses the same image the congresswoman uses on her official account.

Twitter’s policy for parody accounts states that the account name of a parody account should “clearly indicate that the account is not affiliated with the subject portrayed in the profile.” The bio also needs to note the non-affiliation.

The @AOCpress account’s bio reads: “Saying the quiet part out loud. (parody).”

The account, which sports more than 100,000 followers, quote tweeted Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, joking, "I can’t believe someone would do that to us."