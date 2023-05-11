AOC Blasts CNN Over ‘Dangerous’ Trump Town Hall

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was among the harshest critics of CNN’s Wednesday night town hall with Donald Trump, accusing the network of platforming conspiracy theories and adding that it cannot “feign ignorance” over how the event turned out.
“This cannot be normalized,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted late Wednesday. "It's dangerous."
She accused CNN of making the “choice” to air Trump’s 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories and to tolerate him repeatedly “interrupting” moderator Kaitlan Collins and mocking E. Jean Carroll, the author who this week won a defamation suit against the former president.
Carroll had accused Trump of rape, something he's denied repeatedly. A civil trial ended with a jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded $5 million to Carroll.
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
- Trump Bashes CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as ‘Not Barbara Walters’
- CNN Media Reporter Reveals ‘Fury of Criticism’ Within Network Following Trump Town Hall
- Anderson Cooper on Trump Interview: ‘You Have Every Right’ to ‘Never Watch’ CNN Again
Ocasio-Cortez said CNN "set up a sexual assault victim to be targeted and attacked on national television a day after the verdict."
CNN released a statement Wednesday defending the town hall. The network praised Collins for fact checking the former president "in real time" and said the event was part of its mission to "hold the powerful to account."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics