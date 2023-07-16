Anti-Abortion State Lawmakers Push Tax Credits for Crisis Pregnancy Centers

A growing number of states have passed or are considering legislation to give significant tax credits to “crisis pregnancy centers” run by anti-abortion groups.

Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska are all considering or have considered such bills in the last year. With the exception of Kansas, all now also ban or significantly restrict access to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which ended the national right to abortion.

Backers of these bills say they are intended to aid pregnant people, especially those facing unplanned pregnancies in a post-Dobbs landscape. Supporters of Louisiana’s law, for instance, claim the legislation will address “the growing need” for pregnancy aid in response to the state’s near-total abortion ban.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

But abortion supporters say such legislation amounts to a taxpayer handout to the anti-abortion movement – and argue that the centers provide misinformation on sexual and reproductive health issues and use deceptive and coercive methods to prevent women from getting abortions. Those harms are compounded by the fact that many people who wind up at the centers are vulnerable or in crisis, critics note.

While most of the battles over reproductive rights since the Dobbs verdict have focused on access to abortion, crisis pregnancy centers are an emerging focus of state policy, experts told The Messenger – predicting that nearly all anti-abortion state governments will introduce similar legislation moving forward. There were roughly 3,000 crisis pregnancy centers operating across the country in 2021, according to a study by the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute.

“While there's finally attention being paid to public funds being diverted to the anti-abortion movement through the crisis pregnancy industry,” said Tara Murtha, director of strategic communications at the Women’s Law Project, a non-profit public interest legal organization. “The effort to funnel even more public funds to the anti-abortion movement through the CPC [crisis pregnancy center] industry is now happening through tax credit schemes advancing through the states with little notice.”

A new twist

Obtaining public money is one of the very specific functions that the crisis pregnancy centers, which are generally run by non-profit groups, perform for the larger anti-abortion movement, Murtha said. The recent outcropping of tax credit legislation is just a relatively new twist – pioneered by Missouri, which put in place a tax credit before Dobbs for corporate and individual donors to crisis pregnancy centers.

According to a 2021 study from The Alliance, a collaborative of state and regional law and policy groups, and co-authored by Murtha, the states have been the most significant and consistent source of direct public funding for crisis pregnancy centers. Minnesota, for example, the study notes, allocates millions of dollars every year to these centers through its Positive Abortion Alternatives program. And in Pennsylvania, lawmakers have, according to the study, “funneled more than $100 million since the mid- 1990s into Real Alternatives (RA), a regional umbrella organization that oversees a network including 27 CPCs.”



A separate analysis by the Associated Press last year found that states gave roughly $89 million in taxpayer funds to crisis pregnancy centers in fiscal year 2022 – a sharp increase from $17 million a decade before.

“The states that have moved to ban or highly restrict abortion are also overlapping with the states that are offering these taxpayer incentives, whether it's in credits or block grants," said Katrina Kimport, a professor with the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health program at the University of California San Francisco. “These are happening in parallel.”

The latest proposals

In Alabama, where abortion is currently banned except in cases of life endangerment, Republican lawmakers sponsored the Pregnancy Resource Act, which would make individuals and businesses who donate to crisis pregnancy centers eligible for state income tax credits. The bill would allow up to $10 million a year in tax credits.

According to Alabama’s bill, which passed in the House and has moved to the Senate, to be eligible for a donation, these crisis pregnancy centers must provide free services “for the express purpose of providing assistance to women in order to carry their pregnancy to term, encourage parenting or adoption, prevent abortion, and promote healthy childbirth.”

Republican lawmakers in Kansas introduced a similar bill, which if passed, would have also given up to $10 million a year in state income tax credits to people who donated to crisis pregnancy centers across the state. But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who called these anti-abortion centers “largely unregulated” vetoed the legislation in May of this year.

Last month, a bill that would give up to $5 million in tax credits to individuals or corporations for donations to crisis pregnancy was signed by the governor and will come into effect August 1 of this year. Tax credits that benefit a single crisis pregnancy center will be capped at $1 million annually. And these centers, according to the bill, will be renamed “maternal wellness centers.”

And like other states that have considered similar legislation, Louisiana’s law excludes any organization associated with abortion clinics from the credit. Instead, to qualify, the centers must be associated with one of the following national Christian anti-abortion organizations: Heartbeat International, Care Net and the National Institute of Family and Life advocates.

Similarly, Republican lawmakers in Nebraska, where there is currently a 12-week abortion ban, introduced the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act, which would give a $10 million tax credit for crisis pregnancy donations, which again, excludes organizations that refer or perform abortions. Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska described the legislation as “essentially a tax credit to churches,” reported the Lincoln Journal Star. The legislation is currently pending, but can be picked up in the next legislative session in January 2024.

It’s not surprising that this legislation is similar in all of these states, Murtha said. It’s evidence, she added, of just how “structural” the anti-abortion movement is. “These are boilerplate bills and boilerplate efforts,” she said. “So I would anticipate seeing them advance in nearly every anti-abortion state government.”