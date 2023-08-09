Anti-Abortion Group Susan B. Anthony List: Ohio Issue 1 Rejection ‘A Warning for Pro-Life States’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Anti-Abortion Group Susan B. Anthony List: Ohio Issue 1 Rejection ‘A Warning for Pro-Life States’

Ohio voters will consider a referendum on abortion rights this November

Eva Surovell
Tuesday’s election drew considerable attention from abortion rights groups and anti-abortion groups from across the country.Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

After Ohio voters rejected a referendum that would have made it more difficult to pass changes to the state’s constitution, the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List admonished what they said should stand as a “warning” to pro-life states across the country.

In a statement issued after the special election was called, Susan B. Anthony List blamed the loss on “the silence of the establishment and business community in Ohio.” 

“It is a sad day for Ohio and a warning for pro-life states across the nation,” the group said. “So long as the Republicans and their supporters take the ostrich strategy and bury their heads in the sand, they will lose again and again.”

The group also claimed progressives funneled in millions to “mislead” Ohio residents. Campaign finance data demonstrates that the leading group against the referendum, One Person One Vote, raised more than 80 percent of its funding from contributions outside of Ohio with several large donations from groups that are not legally obligated to disclose donors. The leading group in favor of the referendum, Protect Our Constitution, was largely funded by billionaire Illinois business owner Richard Uihlein.

If passed, the proposed measure would have raised the threshold required to pass a ballot referendum to 60 percent support instead of the current simple majority currently required to change the state’s constitution.

Ohio voters will consider a referendum on abortion rights this November that will now only need 50% of the vote to pass.

Tuesday’s race drew considerable attention from abortion rights groups and anti-abortion groups from across the country.

