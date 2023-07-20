‘Another Hollow Sop to Donald Trump’: Democratic Impeachment Managers Dismiss Expungement Talk

The two Democrats who served as impeachment managers during former President Donald Trump's two trials in the Senate are not surprised Republicans are now trying to expunge the House charges. But they don't think it's appropriate or constitutional.

"There's no provision in the U.S. Constitution to expunge an impeachment. That has never happened before," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who taught constitutional law before coming to Congress, said. "Once you are impeached, you're always impeached."

Raskin said he understands "the political imperative" Republicans may feel to expunge Trump's two impeachments given he may be their presidential nominee again.

Trump lost reelection after his first impeachment in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress before being impeached again in 2021 for incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Somehow they'd like to clean that up as if you could erase the memory of the violent insurrection that Donald Trump incited against the union and that he was impeached for," Raskin, who managed the Jan. 6-related impeachment trial, said. "And you're not going to be able to erase that memory. So that strikes me as outside the Constitution and futile politically."

The talk of Republicans expunging Trump's impeachments heightened Friday after Politico reported House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., allegedly cut a secret deal with Trump to hold votes on two expungement resolutions.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who managed Trump's first impeachment trial, also said expungement has no constitutional significance.

"It's just another hollow sop to Donald Trump," he said. "And it won't be the last we'll see."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of the Republicans leading the effort, argues expungement is constitutional. "And it's the right thing to do," she said.

Schiff said expungement also has little practical effect since the Senate acquitted Trump of the impeachment charges.

"It would gratify their leader, and that's really what this is all about," he said, referring to Republicans devotion to the former president and current leading candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Republicans have proven time and time again "they're willing to completely debase themselves in the service of Donald Trump," Schiff added.

"It's all part of the same pattern: Censuring me. Impeachment resolution against Joe Biden. Bringing Robert Kennedy in to testify today. This expungement talk," he said. "It's all about paving the way for the return of their would-be autocratic leader."