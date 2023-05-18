Anna Wintour to Host Fundraiser With Kamala Harris

Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will host a fundraising event with Vice-President Kamala Harris in New York on May 30, according to Politico.
Tickets will start at $10,000 and go up to $50,000.
The event will have somewhere between 50 and 75 guests and will take place at the house of Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of the online fashion brand Moda Operandi.
Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also attend a fundraiser, according to Politico. He will be also be at Kay Unger's fundraising dinner on May 24.
Read More
- Kamala Harris’ Next Assignment: Taking the Lead on Abortion
- Kamala Harris Kicks Off Fundraising Events in Georgia
- Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins to Resign After Federal Ethics Probe
- The Campaign to Turn Kamala Harris’ Fortunes Around
- Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record
President Joe Biden kicked off his fundraising efforts in New York earlier this month.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- No Breakthrough Yet on Debt Limit Deal as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics