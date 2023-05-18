The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Anna Wintour to Host Fundraiser With Kamala Harris

    Tickets can go from $10,000 to $50,000.

    Mariana Labbate
    Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will host a fundraising event with Vice-President Kamala Harris in New York on May 30, according to Politico.

    Tickets will start at $10,000 and go up to $50,000.

    The event will have somewhere between 50 and 75 guests and will take place at the house of Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of the online fashion brand Moda Operandi.

    Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also attend a fundraiser, according to Politico. He will be also be at Kay Unger's fundraising dinner on May 24.

    President Joe Biden kicked off his fundraising efforts in New York earlier this month.

