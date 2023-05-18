Anna Wintour to Host Fundraiser With Kamala Harris

Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will host a fundraising event with Vice-President Kamala Harris in New York on May 30, according to Politico.

Tickets will start at $10,000 and go up to $50,000.

The event will have somewhere between 50 and 75 guests and will take place at the house of Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of the online fashion brand Moda Operandi.

Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also attend a fundraiser, according to Politico. He will be also be at Kay Unger's fundraising dinner on May 24.

President Joe Biden kicked off his fundraising efforts in New York earlier this month.