Special Counsel: Jan. 6 Was ‘Unprecedented Assault on the Seat of American Democracy’
Jack Smith's public remarks on the indictment of Donald Trump were short but dramatic
Special Counsel Jack Smith made his first remarks since the third indictment against former President Donald Trump dropped, saying the charges are only allegations and that his office's work is not done.
But Smith gravely called the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection "an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."
“It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government.”
Smith called the members of law enforcement present that day “heroes,” “patriots,” and “the best of us.” “They did not just defend a building, or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country.”
Smith delivered his remarks from a conference room in Washington, D.C., shortly after three grand juries handed down indictments.
The Department of Justice released a statement shortly before Smith’s press conference that confirmed the indictment as well as Trump’s appearance in the D.C. federal courthouse on August 3, 2023.
Trump was indicted for a third time on more felony charges stemming from Smith’s probe investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. The 45-page, four-count indictment released Tuesday evening came after Trump posted the news on Truth Social.
