An Increasing Number of Americans Believe Political Violence Is Justified: Report

A new survey shows that the number of Americans who believe the use of violence is justified in certain political instances has dramatically increased, as reported by the Guardian.
The Dangers to Democracy report, a project by the University of Chicago, showed that the number of Americans who believe in the use of force to bring former president Donald Trump back to the White House has reached 18 million — a 6-million person increase from April to late June.
This means that an estimate of 7% of Americans think violence is justified when it comes to electing Trump.
Among those 18 million people, 68% think the 2020 elections were stolen and 62% think that Trump's recent indictments are meant to hurt his chances in the 2024 elections.
- Millions of Americans Believe Violence is Justified to Restore Trump Presidency: Study
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- Why many conservatives won’t call the attack on Pelosi’s husband political violence
- Record Numbers of Teachers Quitting Due to Politics, Work Environment, and COVID
- At the National People’s Congress, the politics of numbers dominates. What those numbers mean for China and the world.
However, Professor Robert Pape, who led the research, explained to the Guardian that the numbers showing this belief does not guarantee violence will occur. He explained some kind of call to action would be needed from Trump.
But restoring Trump's power is not the only issue some Americans believe can justify violence. The survey also showed that by the end of June, about 44 million people believed in using force "to coerce members of Congress to 'do the right thing'” — and the sharpest increase is among Democrats. The rising issue seemed to be abortion rights.
“Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction in terms of the radicalization of the country and we need to be aware of that because there were some hopes that the Trump indictment would actually reduce support for Trump,” Pape told the Guardian.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics