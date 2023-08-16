Americans Divided on Party Lines on Trump Legal Woes: Poll - The Messenger
Politics
Americans Divided on Party Lines on Trump Legal Woes: Poll

53% of Americans approve of the Justice Department's indictment of the former president his efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Former President Donald Trump looks on during Round 3 at the LIV Golf-Bedminster 2023 at the Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., on August 13, 2023. Timothy A. Clark/AFP via Getty Images

Americans are divided heavily along party lines over former President Donald Trump's legal troubles and his actions during the 2020 election, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

The poll, which was conducted before Trump's charges in Georgia were revealed earlier this week, showed that overall, 53% of Americans approve of the Justice Department's indictment of the former president over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

But, when broken down along party lines, there is a stark contrast.

For Democrats, 83% approve of the criminal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith earlier this month for Trump's attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power, while just 16% of Republicans and 47% of independents say the same.

While the majority of Americans may disapprove of Trump, he still holds strong support within the Republican Party.

The polls shows that 35% of American view Trump favorably and 62% view him unfavorably.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the cases brought against him, pleading guilty to his first three indictment. He is expected to file a not guilty plea in his Georgia indictment as well.

As for the Department of Justice, only about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say they have a "great deal" of confidence in the DOJ. The confidence levels were also divided along party lines with 26% of Democrats and only 7% of Republicans feeling confident in the government system. The poll showed that Republicans are more likely to have "hardly any confidence" at all in the Justice Department than Democrats, with 48% and 18%.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 10-14 and surveyed 1,165 adults from a sample of NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of error for this poll was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

