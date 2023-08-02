Americans’ Approval of Supreme Court Hits Record Low: Gallup

Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has hit a 15-year low, according to a Gallup poll.

Just 40% of respondents to the poll said they approve of the way the Court is handling its job.

The poll, taken between July 3-27, began questioning respondents just a week after a lineup of controversial Supreme Court decisions in which justices struck down affirmative action in colleges, canceled student debt forgiveness, and ruled that denying service to customers based on their sexual orientation is a business' constitutional right.

But it's not the first time Supreme Court ratings fall to 40%. Approval of the High Court also sat at that number in September 2021. It showed a little improvement in July 2022, when it went up to 43%.

The Guardian, or Authority of Law, created by sculptor James Earle Fraser, rests on the side of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Al Drago/Getty Images

When it comes to respondents' party affiliation, 62% of Republicans say they approve of the conservative-heavy court, while only 17% of Democrats feel the same way. Independents fall in the middle, at 41%.

Americans are more divided when it comes to specific justices. Chief Justice John Roberts has a 43% approval rate, 30% of respondents had an unfavorable view of him, and 17% had no opinion.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' numbers are also similarly split, with 39% of respondents viewing him positively, 42% negatively and 19% with no opinion.

The survey asked 1,015 adults about their opinions of the Supreme Court, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.