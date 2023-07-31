American Confidence in Military Hits More Than 25-Year Low: Gallup - The Messenger
American Confidence in Military Hits More Than 25-Year Low: Gallup

Republican respondents faced the biggest drop — of over 20 percentage points — in the last five years

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
For the past five years, confidence in the U.S. military has been steadily declining. Now, according to a new Gallup poll, it has reached a more than 25-year low.

Just 60% of Americans say they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the military, according to the poll taken between June 1-22, that number is the lowest since 1997.

Since 2018, when 74% of respondents showed confidence in the military, the numbers have been decreasing.

In the five-year span, Republican respondents have been the ones with the largest decline. While 90% of GOP voters had confidence in the military in 2018, the numbers saw a major drop since 2020, standing now at 68%. They are still, however, the party with the largest percentage of confidence.

Independents followed a similar trend. Going from 71% of people showing high confidence in the military in 2018, 73% in 2019, and then facing a decline, ending up at 55% in 2023.

U.S. Army soldiers salute during a memorial service for Sgt. Robert Tucker at a military base October 18, 2005 in Dujail, Iraq.
U.S. Army soldiers salute during a memorial service for Sgt. Robert Tucker at a military base October 18, 2005 in Dujail, Iraq.John Moore/Getty Images

The number of Democrats who are confident in the military has officially surpassed the number of independents in 2022. That's because, despite the fact that they also followed the downward overall trend, Democrat's confidence in the military saw a spike between 2020 and 2022, when President Joe Biden took office.

From 2018 to 2023, Democrats confidence in the military only dropped from 63% to 62%.

