Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She Can’t Support DeSantis Following ‘Incredibly Homophobic Ad’

"The View" host Alyssa Farah Griffin said this week that she will never be able to support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he released a controversial ad featuring images of the 2024 candidate in between others of shirtless men.

The ad painted former president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump as less tough than DeSantis on LGBTQ issues.

It received signifiant backlash from both sides of the aisle. The Log Cabin Republicans slammed the ad, while others mocked it as "very gay" despite its intended message.

Griffin, a former Trump administration official, added to the criticism, calling the ad "incredibly homophobic" on CNN.

She noted she's supported DeSantis in the past, but the ad means that will not be the case in the future.

"I was someone who supported DeSantis after I spoke out against Donald Trump and then I see something like this and that incredibly homophobic ad that he put out and I’m someone who will never be able to support him," Griffin told Jake Tapper on Monday night.

Griffin argued Trump found success in 2016 by mostly ignoring culture war battles.

"Listen, Donald Trump, one of the things that propelled him to victory in 2016 is he didn’t wade into some of these culture war issues like marriage equality, which is solved," she said. "It’s a decision that my generation will not go backward on — right, left, center — and DeSantis is kind of playing to this old version of the Republican Party. It’s gonna end up losing him votes."

DeSantis has defended the ad by attacking Trump once again, calling the former president a "pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream."