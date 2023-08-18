Alleged Trump Co-Conspirator Kenneth Cheseboro Followed Alex Jones Around at Capitol on Jan. 6: Report

Kenneth Chesebro, an unindicted alleged co-conspirator in federal charges against former President Donald Trump, reportedly followed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones around the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, as Jones riled up Trump's supporters.

Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show Chesebro wearing a red "Trump 2020" hat tagging along with the Infowars host and recording him as they wandered into a restricted section of the Capitol.

Chesebro, an attorney to former President Donald Trump, is alleged to be the architect of the fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election and a co-conspirator in the efforts to block to peaceful transfer of power.

When testifying before the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when they asked where he was on Jan. 6.

Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

However, CNN has placed Chesebro at the scene using photos and videos available open public databases.

None of the information obtained by CNN indicates that Chesebro participated in any of the violence that ensued that day, but it is unclear as to why he was following Jones around.

Jones himself did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 or engage in any violence despite psyching up Trump supporters through a megaphone at the "Stop the Steal" Rally in Washington, D.C.

In recreating Chesebro's movements that day, CNN put him with Jones for about an hour starting at about 1:40 p.m. The news organization used deleted videos from the conservative social media site Parler, Twitter photos, InforWars footage, and clips from Jones' bodyguard's body camera.

Chesebro was seen following protestors who were leaving Capitol grounds around 3 p.m. after a mob tried to force the East side doors down to enter the building.