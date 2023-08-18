Alleged Trump Co-Conspirator Kenneth Cheseboro Followed Alex Jones Around at Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show Chesebro wearing a red 'Trump 2020' hat tagging along with the Infowars host
Kenneth Chesebro, an unindicted alleged co-conspirator in federal charges against former President Donald Trump, reportedly followed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones around the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, as Jones riled up Trump's supporters.
Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show Chesebro wearing a red "Trump 2020" hat tagging along with the Infowars host and recording him as they wandered into a restricted section of the Capitol.
Chesebro, an attorney to former President Donald Trump, is alleged to be the architect of the fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election and a co-conspirator in the efforts to block to peaceful transfer of power.
When testifying before the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when they asked where he was on Jan. 6.
However, CNN has placed Chesebro at the scene using photos and videos available open public databases.
None of the information obtained by CNN indicates that Chesebro participated in any of the violence that ensued that day, but it is unclear as to why he was following Jones around.
- Who is Walt Nauta – the Alleged Co-Conspirator in the Trump Indictment?
- Trump’s 6 Unnamed Jan. 6 Co-Conspirators Are Thinly Veiled — With One Exception
- Trump’s ‘Co-Conspirator 6’ Speculation Becomes Washington’s Favorite Parlor Game
- Accused Trump Co-Conspirator John Eastman’s Legal Team Says He Would Reject Plea Deal: Report
- Lawsuits against Alex Jones are a new strategy in curbing conspiracy theories
- Alex Jones’ origin story: 4 moments that shaped the ‘multiplatform prophet of paranoia’
Jones himself did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 or engage in any violence despite psyching up Trump supporters through a megaphone at the "Stop the Steal" Rally in Washington, D.C.
In recreating Chesebro's movements that day, CNN put him with Jones for about an hour starting at about 1:40 p.m. The news organization used deleted videos from the conservative social media site Parler, Twitter photos, InforWars footage, and clips from Jones' bodyguard's body camera.
Chesebro was seen following protestors who were leaving Capitol grounds around 3 p.m. after a mob tried to force the East side doors down to enter the building.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics
- ‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP SupportPolitics
- Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’Politics
- Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: ReportPolitics