Alleged Trump Co-Conspirator Kenneth Cheseboro Followed Alex Jones Around at Capitol on Jan. 6: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Alleged Trump Co-Conspirator Kenneth Cheseboro Followed Alex Jones Around at Capitol on Jan. 6: Report

Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show Chesebro wearing a red 'Trump 2020' hat tagging along with the Infowars host

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Kenneth Chesebro, an unindicted alleged co-conspirator in federal charges against former President Donald Trump, reportedly followed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones around the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, as Jones riled up Trump's supporters.

Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show Chesebro wearing a red "Trump 2020" hat tagging along with the Infowars host and recording him as they wandered into a restricted section of the Capitol.

Chesebro, an attorney to former President Donald Trump, is alleged to be the architect of the fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election and a co-conspirator in the efforts to block to peaceful transfer of power.

When testifying before the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when they asked where he was on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.Jon Cherry/Getty Images

However, CNN has placed Chesebro at the scene using photos and videos available open public databases.

None of the information obtained by CNN indicates that Chesebro participated in any of the violence that ensued that day, but it is unclear as to why he was following Jones around.

Read More

Jones himself did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 or engage in any violence despite psyching up Trump supporters through a megaphone at the "Stop the Steal" Rally in Washington, D.C.

In recreating Chesebro's movements that day, CNN put him with Jones for about an hour starting at about 1:40 p.m. The news organization used deleted videos from the conservative social media site Parler, Twitter photos, InforWars footage, and clips from Jones' bodyguard's body camera.

Chesebro was seen following protestors who were leaving Capitol grounds around 3 p.m. after a mob tried to force the East side doors down to enter the building.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.