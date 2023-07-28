Justice Alito: Congress Has ‘No Authority’ to Regulate Supreme Court - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Justice Alito: Congress Has ‘No Authority’ to Regulate Supreme Court

'I think it is something we have all thought about,' Alito said of his fellow Supreme Court justices

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he believes Congress has no authority under the U.S. Constitution to regulate the Supreme Court.

“I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it, no provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period," Alito said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal's opinion section that published Friday.

“I don’t know that any of my colleagues have spoken about it publicly, so I don’t think I should say, but I think it is something we have all thought about,” he added.

The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to advance a Supreme Court ethics reform proposal. The bill would require the court to adopt a code of conduct for justices and implement procedures to accept and investigate complaints of judicial misconduct. It would also require the court to enact stricter rules for disclosures of gifts, travel and income from justices and law clerks, in addition to creating procedural rules requiring each party or impartial adviser to report any gifts, income or reimbursements given to justices. 

Read More
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

ProPublica has reported that Alito accepted luxury travel on a private jet with hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer, who has asked the court repeatedly to rule in his favor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized Alito's comments on Friday.

"What a surprise, guy who is supposed to enforce checks and balances thinks checks shouldn’t apply to him," she wrote. "Corruption and abuse of power must be stopped, no matter the source. In fact, the court should be *most* subject to scrutiny, bc it is unelected & life appointed."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.