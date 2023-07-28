Justice Alito: Congress Has ‘No Authority’ to Regulate Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he believes Congress has no authority under the U.S. Constitution to regulate the Supreme Court.

“I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it, no provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period," Alito said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal's opinion section that published Friday.

“I don’t know that any of my colleagues have spoken about it publicly, so I don’t think I should say, but I think it is something we have all thought about,” he added.

The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to advance a Supreme Court ethics reform proposal. The bill would require the court to adopt a code of conduct for justices and implement procedures to accept and investigate complaints of judicial misconduct. It would also require the court to enact stricter rules for disclosures of gifts, travel and income from justices and law clerks, in addition to creating procedural rules requiring each party or impartial adviser to report any gifts, income or reimbursements given to justices.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

ProPublica has reported that Alito accepted luxury travel on a private jet with hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer, who has asked the court repeatedly to rule in his favor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized Alito's comments on Friday.

"What a surprise, guy who is supposed to enforce checks and balances thinks checks shouldn’t apply to him," she wrote. "Corruption and abuse of power must be stopped, no matter the source. In fact, the court should be *most* subject to scrutiny, bc it is unelected & life appointed."